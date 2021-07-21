C.O. organizations seek staff to help people with intellectual, developmental disabilities

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- According to the Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon and Employment First Central Oregon, people with intellectual and development disabilities are not receiving the type of support they need.

Without proper staffing and funding, these organizations say that people with disabilities are not being coached in their jobs, which leaves them at a loss.

Jon Livingston, personal agent of Central Oregon Employment First said Wednesday his goal is to raise greater awareness of this need in the community, because many people shy away from working with people who have disabilities. He said the main reason is that people simply don't know how.

The two nonprofit organizations work with a network of other groups geared toward helping disabled individuals. They hope to encourage the Oregon community to play a bigger role in becoming the solution.

