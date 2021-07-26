Surging Bend traffic prompts some residents, businesses to post their own traffic signs

Central Oregon

'No Parking' signs by houses, cones blocking off parking lots have come into view

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some residents and businesses in downtown Bend, the Old Mill District and other popular neighborhoods are seeing an increase in vehicle traffic, and to get a handle on it, they taking matters into their own hands, unofficially.

It could be caused by river floating and other summer activities, but some nearby homes and businesses are feeling the impact.

Some businesses are blocking off their parking lots to stop thru traffic, while some residents are placing “No Parking” signs on their lawns.

Tobias Marx, the city's parking services manager, says he's noticed an increase in unofficial signs.

"Just a few people putting up their own signs saying, 'Hey, I live here -- please don't park here',” Marx said Monday.

He said while the signs are not official, he believes some people could put them up for personal or community benefit.

"Understandable to a degree -- probably not okay, but understandable,” Marx said.

He said a combination of lengthy construction projects and summer activities has made this a busier year for parking.

"Traffic in general in downtown and in the adjacent neighborhoods has increased a lot this year,” Marx said.

The increase in traffic has also prompted businesses to take action, like Dustin Whitaker, manager at Taurus Freight Inc., off SW Bradbury Drive.

He said traffic heading to the Deschutes River is rerouted his way, due to construction, and drivers are not slowing down.

"Realizing some people are speeding through, we put up some cones,” Whitaker said. “We actually had to make it so they would weave through, because people are still going 20-30 miles per hour through here."

Workers at a neighboring business say three employee cars were hit in or around their lot, including a hit-and-run caught on camera.

Marx has noticed an increase in cut-thru traffic as well, and said it's not acceptable.

"Let me just say what it is: -- it's a little bit selfish, and you can quote that,” Marx told NewsChannel 21. “I think people think that they simply can try and get there a little bit faster."

Whitaker hopes the cones in the parking lot help people get the message.

"Get people to go out to the public streets, since this is a private business," Whitaker said. "And it's for parking, not for the public to take as a shortcut and save 10 seconds.”