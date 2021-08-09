St. Charles Health System plans online town hall Tuesday about capacity, staffing, other issues

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted health care in profound and lasting ways.

On Tuesday, St. Charles leaders will host a community town hall to explain in detail what this looks like for the region’s hospital system, including capacity constraints, clinical staffing shortages and the immediate impacts of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. The event starts at noon.

The public can access a livestream of the town hall and post questions on St. Charles’ Facebook and YouTube pages.