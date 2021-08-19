Redmond man arrested in downtown Bend on assault, bias crime charges after fight

Central Oregon

Police say he struck another man with object, used racial slurs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man was arrested on assault, bias crime and several other charges in downtown Bend Thursday afternoon, accused of striking a construction worker with an object several times while saying racial slurs, then fleeing police.

Police were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to a reported fight between two men in the 500 block of Northwest Franklin Avenue, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

When officers arrived and were investigating, the suspect, a 41-year-old Redmond man, ran away, McConkey said. They were able to pursue him on foot and take him into custody. McConkey said the man also damaged a vehicle as he ran from officers.

An investigation determined the alleged victim, a 61-year-old Bend man, was working in construction downtown when the Redmond man confronted him, using racial slurs, and struck him several times with an object, which police did not identify.

While the alleged victim sustained injuries, he did not want medical attention at the scene, McConkey said, adding that the two men did not know each other previously.

The Redmond man was arrested and taken to St. Charles Bend for an evaluation, McConkey said. Once released, he will be taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree bias crime, attempted assault on a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, third-degree escape, resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal mischief.

"If you are a victim of a bias crime or bias incident, call 911 to report if there is an immediate danger or if the crime is in progress," McConkey said in a news release. "If there is no immediate danger and the crime is not in progress,call the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911.

Visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/police/bias-crime-and-incidents for more information about Bias Victim Resources.