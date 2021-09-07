‘Happy to be back’: As in-person classes resume in Redmond, teacher’s ‘heart is full’

Central Oregon

'The lesson learned from last year is that we're able to roll with the punches and do what's best for kids'

REDMOND, Ore (KTVZ)-- Elementary school students returned to classes Tuesday around the High Desert, and with that special first day back in person coming amid a rise in COVID-19 cases -- not to mention all that smoke -- changes that began last school year with masks and the like are continuing, with more in place.

"Kids are really excited to be at school, and I know teachers and staff are thrilled to have their kids back full time," Redmond School District Public Information Officer Sheila Miller said Tuesday.

There have indeed been changes due to COVID-19 and efforts to curb its spread, but she's looking forward to bringing back a sense of normalcy.



"Our classrooms will generally have kids at least three feet apart, and they'll all be wearing masks. Staff is wearing masks as well -- that was an order from the governor," Miller said.



Beyond that, Miller said the classrooms will be aired out every day, twice a day (when it's not smoky out). Otherwise, she said, they will be following much of the same precautions they took last year.



In light of outdoor lunch plans, she said each school has the liberty to make those decisions for itself.



"Our district provided additional picnic tables and pieces of equipment for that, if that's a thing that a school is interested in," Miller said. "They'll do it on a case-by-case basis, weather-dependent, smoke-dependent, that sort of thing."



Jessica Pickens is a third-year English language and development specialist who has worked for Redmond schools for a decade. But this is her first year working at Hugh Hartman Elementary, and she's looking forward to more interactive teaching.



"I think in general, if you ask any teacher, they would tell you that their heart is full to be back on campus with students," Pickens said.

"The first day of school is always exciting!" she added. "The last couple of years have been uncertain, so there's an extra level of excitement, but we're just happy to be back connecting with students and families."



Pickens said initially, when things were in flux and happening so quickly, she was nervous. However, she said, the most important thing is being able to adapt.



"The lesson learned from last year is that we're able to roll with the punches and do what's best for kids," Pickens said.



Miller said there are currently about 240 K-12 students enrolled in the RSD Flex online program for the year. Last spring, about 700 students were enrolled in the district's full-time online program.



