Smoke update: DEQ extends Central, S. Oregon air quality advisory to at least Thursday afternoon

Central Oregon

Latest alert covers all or part of 15 counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Tuesday for Central and Southern Oregon, plus parts of the Oregon Cascades and Eastern Oregon, due to smoke from wildfires around Oregon and Northern California.

Much of Central Oregon still had "unhealthy" air quality levels as of Tuesday, in the E::Space Central Oregon Air Quality network featured on KTVZ.COM's weather page.

The following areas are under the latest DEQ advisory:

· Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake and Malheur counties until at least Thursday afternoon.

· Eastern portions of Douglas, Lane, Linn and Marion counties, depending on nearby fire activity until at least Thursday afternoon.

Daily smoke forecasts for Southern Oregon, Klamath Falls and Lane and Deschutes counties are available from the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program. These forecasts provide estimates of what times of day smoke might be better or worse in those areas.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly fitted and worn. They won’t work for everyone, especially children. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their doctor before wearing a respirator. Get more information about protecting your health during wildfires.

To find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit 211info.org, click “Find Resources” and search in the Community Resource Database for “Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters.” Or call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.