Skip to Content
Central Oregon
By
Published 1:06 PM

Mosaic Medical, La Pine Community Health Center receive $1.3 million in COVID-19 funding

KTVZ file

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Wednesday that the federal Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $18 million in funding for health centers all across Oregon, including more than $1.3 million to Central Oregon's Mosaic Medical and the La Pine Community Health Center.

The funding — provided through the American Rescue Plan, which Merkley and Wyden helped to pass last spring —comes as Oregon is facing its most difficult COVID-19 surge yet, fueled by the Delta variant.

They said the health centers will use this funding to help pay for new needs brought on by the pandemic, including constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities, and purchasing new equipment—including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers for vaccine storage.

“Oregon’s health care providers are working valiantly on the front lines of this pandemic, and they are dealing with more patients than ever before as Delta surges across the state,” said Merkley. “This funding couldn’t have come at a more critical time to help expand capacity in our health clinics as we fight the fourth wave of the pandemic. Health centers are also key community hubs for vaccines and testing, and I encourage every eligible Oregonian to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated if they haven’t already.”

“Health care providers and the Oregonians counting on them for care need these resources to provide treatment during this public health crisis for the latest wave of cases as well as to provide vaccinations and tests,” Wyden said. “I’m glad these American Rescue Plan resources are headed to every nook and cranny of our state. And as chair of the Senate Finance Committee, I’ll keep battling for similar funds to support the health care heroes working long hours throughout Oregon to keep people safe.”   

The funding will be awarded to the following 28 health centers and local governments in Oregon:

OrganizationCityStateAmount
ADAPTROSEBURGOR$556,034
ASHER COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERFOSSILOR$511,869
BANDON COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERBANDONOR$529,106
BENTON COUNTYCORVALLISOR$614,972
CENTRAL CITY CONCERNPORTLANDOR$601,332
CLACKAMAS, COUNTY OFOREGON CITYOR$700,134
COLUMBIA RIVER COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICESBOARDMANOR$546,992
COUNTY OF LANEEUGENEOR$846,346
LA CLINICA DEL VALLE FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTER, INC.MEDFORDOR$773,768
LA PINE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERLA PINEOR$582,841
LINCOLN, COUNTY OFNEWPORTOR$556,045
MOSAIC MEDICALPRINEVILLEOR$749,260
MULTNOMAH, COUNTY OFPORTLANDOR$1,183,848
NATIVE AMERICAN REHABILITATION ASSOCIATION INCPORTLANDOR$556,232
NEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTERPORTLANDOR$688,980
NORTHWEST HUMAN SERVICES, INC.SALEMOR$636,587
ONE COMMUNITY HEALTHHOOD RIVEROR$636,356
OUTSIDE INPORTLANDOR$558,817
RINEHART MEDICAL CLINICWHEELEROR$512,012
ROGUE COMMUNITY HEALTHMEDFORDOR$635,933
SISKIYOU COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.GRANTS PASSOR$686,538
TILLAMOOK COUNTYTILLAMOOKOR$549,467
UMPQUA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.ROSEBURGOR$661,700
VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTERHILLSBOROOR$1,067,170
WALLACE MEDICAL CONCERN, THEPORTLANDOR$558,146
WATERFALL CLINIC INCORPORATEDNORTH BENDOR$545,001
WHITE BIRD CLINICEUGENEOR$575,724
WINDING WATERS MEDICAL CLINICENTERPRISEOR$549,709
News / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content