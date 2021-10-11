C.O. celebrates Oregon’s first Indigenous Peoples’ Day with talks on Columbus, Native American history
'He did not discover America -- we were already here, it was heavily populated'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time, Oregon is joining 10 other states in celebrating Indigenous People’s Day, instead of Columbus Day.
Jefferson Greene, whose tribal name is E’So, is the executive director of the Columbia River Institute for the Indigenous Development Foundation. He said a holiday honoring indigenous people themselves is better than honoring Christopher Columbus.
“There has been a lot of incredible history that we are still claiming and still sharing and teaching and healing from,” Greene said.
Oregon lawmakers voted to replace Columbus Day last April, and the Central Oregon Community College Board voted unanimously to recognize the holiday as well.
Michelle Cary, COCC's Native American program coordinator and a member of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma, said Christopher Columbus isn’t worth celebrating.
“I think because so many, for lack of a better word, atrocities have come to light in Columbus and his expeditions and his exploitations,” Cary said.
The college hosted several speakers throughout the day, including Gabriann Hall, a part-time faculty member and a member of the Klamath Tribe.
“He did not discover America -- we were already here, it was heavily populated,” Hall said.
Her lecture took time at the beginning to discuss Christopher Columbus, but then moved on to discussing the history of the Indigenous people in the Pacific Northwest, focusing on the boarding school process.
“The second boarding (school) that was open was right here in Oregon, something that we were really proud of,” Hall said sarcastically.
“And Natives went to boarding schools to become 'non-Indian.' And this was one of the big selling points that they had. They would take a picture of a ‘savage,’ and then they would show you how they were 'educated' and assimilated.” Hall said. “That’s what the boarding schools did. They took everything that was Indian and literally beat it out of children.”
Green knows education and celebrations are a positive step, but there's still ways to improve.
“The fight is still going," he said. "We still have to have great consideration of our habitat, our water, our air, our animals -- and of course, each other.”
Divide Divide Divide
Media makes me sick
Anti-Italian bigotry on full display.
I really think we were better off before “social” media. We weren’t exposed to such hatred and divisiveness. All these changes because people are insulted and their feelings are hurt are re-writing history. What are the future generations going to be taught? I understand about the change to “indigenous” but we still have to teach that Columbus DID come to America.
One person’s ‘re-writing history’ is another’s ‘finally telling a fuller picture.’ But the way past hatred and divisiveness is not easy, but achievable, through efforts like Braver Angels and the Bridge Alliance. Many folks working to de-polarize, with concrete steps to actually listen to all viewpoints and not be the blaming haters we see way too often in anonymous comment systems.
I can only imagine the “education” about Columbus. Will there be similar discussions about violence, wars, human sacrifices, and slavery in the Americas before 1492?
Newsflash: The Amerindians of the pre-Columbian contact were humans and thus no better or worse than the Europeans who followed the discovery of the Americas.
I have never heard of either of these two organizations, but will take your word that they are trying to heal our society. But, they have an impossible task trying to overcome the actions of politicians who think they know what is best for our society. Maybe the politicians should be required to participate in forums with these groups before they pass laws such as this. That is the unfortunate reality, we are looking to the people who are most siloed and polarized to try to bring together disparate groups. They don’t care, they don’t want to, because it will not get them re-elected.
It was a very public process, please don’t presume it wasn’t.
Name one, just one, public event that allowed us to have input. And, I’m not talking about written testimony or appearances before a Committee of the Legislature. You and I have a very different idea about what a ‘very public process’ is. To me, it would be the sponsoring Legislators having public hearings in 3 or 4 geographically diverse locations. I bet,to you, it means a Committee hearing or two and then a vote. That is why our Legislature and its actions get no respect from many of us.
OK well then you don’t consider the legislative process this year properly public enough, fine. It’s a representative system.
Happy Columbus Day.
How many more woke holidays can we create? Creating holidays is fine, but when you are doing it in the name of being woke, then it’s ridiculous.
Well, inadvertently, you hit the nail on the head. Many of us keyboard warriors are getting upset about the renaming of a holiday, when to 95% of the public, a holiday is a day off from work, nothing more, nothing less.