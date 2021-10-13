C. Oregon school districts provide update on employee vaccination counts as state deadline nears

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon school districts and health care facilities have been tracking vaccination rates among its employees as next Monday's deadline approaches for Gov. Kate Brown's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The state mandate has led to speculation about whether it would seriously harm staffing levels in these crucial businesses.

The mandate requires all school staff and health care workers to be vaccinated or be granted a religious or medical vaccine exception by their employers.

With the mandate taking effect in the next few days, local school districts have provided NewsChannel 21 with the latest information on employee vaccination rates.

As of now, 91.2% of Bend-La Pine Schools' roughly 2,000 staff members have submitted proof of vaccination, the school district said Wednesday. Another 8.4% submitted a religious exception form and .04% of employees have submitted a medical exception form.

The Redmond School District did not provide a breakdown of the number of school employees who are vaccinated or have filed a medical or religious exception, but said that out of 940 employees, all but about 15 have complied with the mandate by either providing proof of vaccination or receiving a medical or religious exception.

Staffing impacts were anticipated to occur to both school and health care industries, but Bend-La Pine Schools told NewsChannel 21,“With more than 96% of our staff members having already submitted required vaccine documentation, we do not anticipate widespread staffing impacts.”

The Oregon Health Authority has a dashboard that breaks down the percentage of vaccinations of the health care workforce population for each Oregon county. It currently shows Deschutes County state licensed health care workers have a vaccination rate of 82%, as of Oct 4.

With neither industry being at 100% in vaccination rate, staffing impacts may still occur when Monday's deadline arrives.