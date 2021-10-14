La Pine resident among latest to find wells drying up amid drought, with long wait for costly fix

Central Oregon

Dry wells caused by issue of drought, population growth, digging deeper wells

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) --Like many Central Oregonians who rely on wells for water, La Pine resident Craig Reisner says his well is dry, and some of his neighbors are struggling with the same problem.

The problem for south Deschutes County residents has not been helped by another hot, dry summer, or by rising costs.

“About three weeks ago, the water just stopped running in the faucets. So we went and pulled the well pump to try to figure out what was going on, and we realized there wasn’t enough water in the well to refill it,” Reisner said Thursday.

After speaking with several well-digging companies, he’s finding out the wait will take anywhere from six to eight months before he can have a new well built.

Reisner says another major concern is cost, which he says has increased significantly.

“We got a quote for about $18,000 to drill a new well to 120 feet,” Reisner said.

“I’m concerned for people who are on fixed incomes in this area who are going through the same thing," he said. "I mean, are they going to be able to afford $17,000 to have a well drilled?”

Reisner said he decided to purchase a used cistern to fix the problem himself, but water delivery will take three weeks, and he needed an immediate solution.

“Our neighbor has allowed us to tap into his frost-free temporarily, so that we can get a shower and have it run," he said. "But with the freezing at night, it’s becoming quite a hassle to go out and drain the line every night, shut everything off, then restart it in the mornings.”

Along with the regionwide issue of drought, population growth is also contributing to the problem.

Andy High, the owner of Thompson Pump and Irrigation in Bend, says they dig about three to four wells a week. Although he hasn't noted an increase in demand for his business, he says there's a lot more concern.

“Another compounding issue we’re seeing is that neighbors are having to go deeper," High said. "And it all affects one system, so when one person goes deeper, it’s likely to affect the neighbors.”

High says people can take precautionary measures by alternating their water schedule, such as not running the washer and watering the yard at the same time.

He also suggested getting sounding tests done, or doing basic flow tests occasionally to see where the water level stands.