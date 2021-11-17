Discussion of allowing e-bikes on Central Oregon trails sparks debate

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Electric-assisted bicycles, better known as e-bikes, are becoming increasingly popular in Central Oregon, and some have even taken to trails and roads outside the city limits. However, there are certain rules bicyclists must follow when it comes to riding e-bikes.

Electric-assisted bicycles (e-bikes) are subject many of the same trail and pathway rules and regulations as bicycles without an electric assist motor.

They must, under Oregon state law, also adhere to the following:

Have wheels in contact with the ground and include a seat or a saddle

Have no more than three wheels

Have pedals to assist as well as an electric motor

Go no faster than 20 mph

Have a power output of no more than 1,000 watts

May not ride on sidewalks

Youth under 16 must wear a helmet

The US Forest Service and BLM set rules that e-bikes are not allowed on their non-motorized lands. That has sparked controversy among e-bike riders, who want to be able to ride in those areas.

Supporters say in general that wider permission for e-bikes use would open more areas of public land to those who need a bit of an assist at times, while critics say it could prompt conflicts, even crashes unless kept separate from regular mountain bike trails.

Carly Keenan is reaching out to riders and others who are both for and against a change in the rules for e-bike use on public trails, as well as representatives of the two agencies. She'll have the full story on NewsChannel 21 At Five.