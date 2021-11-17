Discussion of allowing e-bikes on Central Oregon trails sparks debate
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Electric-assisted bicycles, better known as e-bikes, are becoming increasingly popular in Central Oregon, and some have even taken to trails and roads outside the city limits. However, there are certain rules bicyclists must follow when it comes to riding e-bikes.
Electric-assisted bicycles (e-bikes) are subject many of the same trail and pathway rules and regulations as bicycles without an electric assist motor.
They must, under Oregon state law, also adhere to the following:
- Have wheels in contact with the ground and include a seat or a saddle
- Have no more than three wheels
- Have pedals to assist as well as an electric motor
- Go no faster than 20 mph
- Have a power output of no more than 1,000 watts
- May not ride on sidewalks
- Youth under 16 must wear a helmet
The US Forest Service and BLM set rules that e-bikes are not allowed on their non-motorized lands. That has sparked controversy among e-bike riders, who want to be able to ride in those areas.
Supporters say in general that wider permission for e-bikes use would open more areas of public land to those who need a bit of an assist at times, while critics say it could prompt conflicts, even crashes unless kept separate from regular mountain bike trails.
Carly Keenan is reaching out to riders and others who are both for and against a change in the rules for e-bike use on public trails, as well as representatives of the two agencies. She'll have the full story on NewsChannel 21 At Five.
Comments
3 Comments
More motorized vehicles in the forest please. We don’t have enough roads and trails as it is. Let’s make more to provide equitable treatment to the ebike crowd.
If you don’t have an e-bike yet, you probably will in the next 5-10 years. A high quality mountain e-bike like a Specialized Turbo Levo is a game changer for long rides with a lot of elevation change. It changes those 30 mile grueling painful rides into a fun experience.
Hard tail guys probably won’t switch but just about everybody else will. It’s just a matter of time.
What some may not know is that there are hundreds of miles of single track where motors are allowed in the Millican / FT. Rock area. One may need to purchase an OHV permit, but that is not much. Free camping with outhouses are also available in several areas. Northern most area is year around, Southern area has seasonal closures.