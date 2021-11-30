Dozens of Central Oregon nonprofits join in global ‘Giving Tuesday’ fundraising efforts

Day of giving for local organizations extends far and wide

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- First came Black Friday, then Small Business Saturday, followed by Cyber Monday -- and now it's Giving Tuesday, a special, yearly chance for nonprofit organizations large and small across the country and around the globe to coordinate their efforts and raise funds for worthy causes and needs.

"Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, a day dedicated to donating money to organizations," organizers say. You can learn more about Giving Tuesday efforts around the country here.

Non-profit organizations have taken a hit during the pandemic. After almost two years of rescheduling in-person events, staffing shortages, community engagements, and more, non-profits haven't had as many opportunities to receive funds.

Just one example: The Deschutes River Alliance is an organization that works to find solutions to the threats facing the Wild and Scenic Deschutes River and its tributaries. It advocates for cooler, cleaner water, a healthy ecosystem, and the recovery and protection of robust populations of resident and anadromous fish.

This Giving Tuesday, DRA has partnered with Simms, an outdoor clothing company. They are selling a limited quantity of upcycled totes made from old waders. For every unique tote sold, Simms will donate to the DRA.

Carly Keenan is speaking with some local organizations to learn about their Giving Tuesday plans and the impact it has on their operations. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.