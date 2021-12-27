Redmond Airport plugs along as travelers scramble amid mass flight cancellations

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thousands of flights were canceled across the nation this holiday weekend due in part to the rapid spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant, leaving many scrambling to find a way home for the holidays. And in the Northwest, rare snowfall at lower elevations didn't help at all.

A rare cold snap that brought heavy snowfall across the Pacific Northwest has made way for hazardous post-Christmas travel conditions in cities like Portland and Seattle.

A band of heavier snow with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches blanketed much of the Seattle metro area on Sunday, impacting thousands of travelers at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with mass delays and cancellations.

As of Monday afternoon, Sea-Tac had the most delays and cancellations in the world, according to FlightAware.

But here on the High Desert, the Redmond Airport continued to plug along, despite snow-triggered weather delays.

The airport's flight status page showed several canceled or delayed arrivals and departures as of midday Monday.

