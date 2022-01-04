Central Oregon local responder urges public to observe Human Trafficking Awareness Month

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Local responder At:project and partners are using this opportunity to remind the Central Oregon community that exploitation and human trafficking happen in our community, and there is local help.

Here is the group's news release Tuesday announcing its efforts. Carly Keenan will have more about this month and their efforts to fight human trafficking locally on NewsChannel 21 at Five:

Through trainings, social media, and panel discussions with state partners on current key topics, at:project invites the Central Oregon community to learn the realities, dispel myths, gain the tools to identify potential victims and know how to respond.

Understanding human trafficking and knowing how to find help will not only help keep loved ones safe, but also empower people to be effective advocates for the safety of all children and families in our community.

As the local responder in a national effort, at:project is funded by the Federal Office on Trafficking in Persons. The at:project responds locally to calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline and coordinates the Deschutes County Commercial Sexually Exploited Children (CSEC) Response Team, under the Oregon Department of Justice’s Trafficking Response and Intervention Program.

The CSEC Response Team is the group charged with responding to human trafficking in the area, and includes representatives from local, state, and federal law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office, several Deschutes County agencies, and KIDS Center.

A program of J Bar J Youth Services, at:project is the sole provider of comprehensive case management for human trafficking survivors in Central Oregon.

During the last fiscal year, the at:project served 68 clients who were either at high risk, suspected or confirmed victims or survivors of human trafficking.

How can the public participate in Human Trafficking Awareness Month?

LOCAL Virtual Training.

Join local experts for a free 1-hour virtual community training on Human Trafficking presented by the Deschutes County CSEC Response Team and at:project. This new training will expand your knowledge of sex trafficking, indicators, myths vs. reality, and how you can help respond.

January 19th – 1:00pm – 2:00 pm

January 20th – 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Learn more and register: https://sites.google.com/view/atprojecttrainingsign-up/home

STATEWIDE Panel Discussions.

Learn more about the current efforts in Oregon to address human trafficking. The Trafficking Response & Intervention Program that advises the at:project’s efforts in the Deschutes County CSEC Response Team will be providing virtual panel discussions throughout the month of January. Discussions are open to the public.

Equity in the Sex Industry -- Thursday, Jan. 13 | 12:00p-1:00p

Equity, decriminalization, and the sex industry

Labor Trafficking -- Thursday, Jan. 20 | 12:00p-1:00p

What it is and what’s being done about it

Safe Harbor -- Wednesday, Jan. 26 | 12:00p-1:00p

Implications for victims and survivors, and the system

Buyers, Traffickers, & Brothel Owners -- Thursday, Jan. 27 | 12:00p-1:00p

How they affect our local communities



For more information and registration: https://at-project.org/events/

JOIN us.

During this month of raising awareness, we ask the community to show their support: Attend a training, join the statewide panel discussions, follow at:project on social media, and donate to support the basic needs of a survivor of sex and or labor trafficking. www.at-project.org

SPREAD the word:

Human trafficking can happen in any community. If you have been trafficked or suspect that someone you know has been trafficked there is local help. For safe and confidential services, contact the at:project (541) 647-0658 or online at at-project.org to speak with an advocate. Resources and support are also available nationwide through the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1 (888) 373-7888.

Commercial sexual exploitation is a form of human trafficking, and commercial sexual exploitation (trafficking) of a minor is child abuse. Suspicion of trafficking triggers a mandatory child abuse report for mandatory reporters. The Oregon Child Abuse Hotline is (855) 503-7233. Resources and support are available nationwide through the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888.

Get Help. Report a Tip. Seek Safety. Find Resources.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: CALL: (888) 373-7888. TEXT:233733 (BeFree)