Snow road woes linger: Hwy. 20 still closed over Santiam Pass; I-84 in NE Oregon shut again

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – As much of Oregon digs out from this week’s wet, heavy snowfall, some roads have reopened, but some key routes remain closed, including U.S. Highway 20 over Santiam Pass. Once again, Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon closed Wednesday due to crashes, slide-offs and semi-trucks without chains.

ODOT reported a 16-mile stretch of Highway 20 remained closed from milepost 91 (four miles east of Suttle Lake at the Camp Sherman turnoff) on the east to milepost 75 at the intersection with state Highway 22 on the west due to “unsafe driving conditions” and “multiple spun-out semi-trucks.” Alternate routes were urged.

At mid-morning, TripCheck indicated the westbound closure had ended, but the eastbound closure was still in place.

On Wednesday morning, ODOT said I-84 had closed again in northeast Oregon between Exit 216 six miles east of Pendleton and Exit 265 near La Grande “due to unchained semis blocking lanes on Cabbage Hill near milepost 224 and other crashes (and) slide-offs.”

“We expect this will be a lengthy closure,” the agency said in a tweet.

"We're in for more rain and rising river levels in the lowlands and more snow in the upper elevations," ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said in a Wednesday morning update. "Add that to what those earlier storms left us over the past week. That means travelers needs to be prepared for anything that comes their way and be ready for lengthy delays."

"That means be extra-wary for road hazards like blowing snow, falling trees and high water," he added. "And that means pack a "go" bag stocked with food, water, a charged cell phone and any other supplies you might need if stuck in a closure."

But Interstate 84 is again open in the Columbia River Gorge, he said, and U.S. 26, closed over Mount Hood earlier this week by the winter blast, fully reopened early Wednesday.

Most state roads are open in Eastern Oregon, although OR 334 west of Athena in Umatilla County will remain closed for the next few days while crews attack six-foot high snowdrifts.

"And if you're out on the roads, look out for the crews who have been working so hard everywhere to keep the roads safe and clear," Hamilton said. "Give crews a wide berth so they can get the job done."