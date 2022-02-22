Outreach groups providing resources for C.O. homeless, with single-digit temps on the way

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Snow is on the ground again and much colder winter temperatures have returned, and outreach organizations in Central Oregon are making sure those living on the streets have what they need to survive.

Central Oregon Veterans Outreach is already out providing resources to RVs and tents in Bend, gearing up for three days of close to single digit low temperatures.

The City of Bend has been allowing emergency shelter use since November 1.

Noah Chast will be speaking to COVO volunteers as they prepare to serve homeless veterans, and will have the full report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.