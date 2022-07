The 27th Annual High Desert Garden Tour started early Saturday morning. Many people came out to take videos and photos of the colorful greenery. There were even people kneeling on the sidewalk and grass, trying to get the best image. The self-guided tour showcased five home gardens and one community and water-wise garden. The $10 ticket book provided maps and driving directions to the six Bend-area gardens.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.