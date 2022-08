A Redmond couple broke a record at the Deschutes County Fair's annual 4-H/Future Farmers of America Youth Livestock Auction this weekend. The couple bought a grand champion turkey for $29,000. The turkey weighed 23 lbs., meaning it went for $1,300 a pound. There was quite a bidding war over the turkey.

