Summer is festival time in Central Oregon, and this busy weekend is no different

(Update: Adding video, comments from art fair and music festival)

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Central Oregonians are soaking in the summer warmth and enjoying their weekends by taking a dip in the river, enjoying breweries and going to art and music festivals.

The Sunriver Art Fair was recently named one of the top 10 art fairs in the nation. Many people on Saturday attended Day 2 of the festivities to learn about the artists and their works. There are over 80 artists displaying and selling their work.

Sunriver Art Fair Director Kathy Vogel explained her favorite part about the fair.

"Just enjoying the community event and all of the people that make this happen. It's really a wonderful event," Vogel said.

Megan Neilsen, the owner of Little Pine Artistry, said the event has a great energy.

"I mean, it's just so fun getting out in the community and seeing all the local folks and all the travelers and that. It's always a great energy between the awesome vendors. Everyone's happy to be out," Nielsen said.

The art fair supports non-profits in southern Deschutes County and is sponsored by the Sunriver Women's Club. The event wraps up on Sunday, your last chance to check out all the fine artwork and maybe buy a piece.

Courtesy: Sunriver Art Fair

Meanwhile, Redmond residents and music lovers were able to listen to many artists Saturday afternoon. It's the second annual Redmond Art Music and Arts Festival, at the High Desert Music Hall, which continues Sunday.

People are enjoying over 15 bands and multiple workshops and artist booths. Food trucks are right outside in the parking lot. There's even an arts and crafts table for children. That's where Ainsley Kerner created her artwork.

"This is a painting that I made inside," Kerner said. "It's a sunset over the ocean, and I made it at the craft table inside. They had a bunch of canvases and paint. It was just really fun to create whatever you wanted to."

Her father, Neal Kerner said, "My favorite part was getting to play games with my family, the older ones in the family, and have her be entertained ... and being able to paint -- just do their own thing. So that was really nice."

It's a family friendly event-- there's something for the whole family. The event is free to the public and if you missed it on Saturday, you can still catch it for it's last day on Sunday.