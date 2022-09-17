All aboard for the 25th annual Eastern Cascades Model Railroad Club’s Open House

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Families were lining up Saturday morning eager to get a chance to see some trains. It's for the Eastern Cascades Model Railroad Club's 25th annual Open House.

Model train and just train enthusiasts in general are able to ride a scaled-down model train outdoors and experience the indoor HO-scale model railroad up close and personal at the club's location on Modoc Lane.

The indoor miniature railroad features more than 1,900 feet of track. The outdoor model train offers a 15-minute ride -- and if that's not enough, visitors can repeat the ride as many times as they wish.

Club member Brian Cruickshank said, "It's exciting to see the community come out and share their interests in model trains."

The event is free to the public and continues through Sunday, for those who missed the fun on Saturday.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the president of the club to learn more. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.