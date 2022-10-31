Beaver Marsh Rest Area on Highway 97 south of Chemult closed for up to 4 weeks

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Travel Information Council said Monday it has temporarily closed the Beaver Marsh Rest Area, which is located on U.S. Highway 97 five miles south of Chemult.

The reason for the closure was not given, but the council said both the northbound and southbound rest areas may be closed for up to four weeks.

"OTIC is committed to reopening the rest area as soon as possible," the announcement said, adding that the agency "regrets any inconvenience to the traveling public."

Highway 97 rest areas that remain open include the Midland Rest Area south of Klamath Falls, Peter Skene Ogden Rest Area north of Terrebonne, and Cow Canyon Rest Area, north of Madras.

For further information, please contact OTIC at (503) 378-4508.