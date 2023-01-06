We wish a fond farewell to Katie Zuniga

"Today is the day I have to share the bittersweet news, this (Friday, January 6) is my last day here at NewsChannel 21. I started my journey at KTVZ as an intern in 2017. Since then I have been a newscast producer, reporter, weekend anchor, and eventually your evening weather forecaster. Thank you for being on this journey with me, and supporting me as I went back to school and earned my degree in meteorology. I am excited for my next adventure in this new year where I have taken a position at a station nearby in Portland. Thank you again for the last 5 and a half years, Happy New Year!"

