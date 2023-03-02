Summit High School presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Students are bringing a creepy but fun show to the stage at Summit High School.

The Summit Performing Arts Department is going all out for the campy, horror musical production of Little Shop of Horrors.

The script provides a chance for all types of talent to shine.

If you've seen the live show before, or the movie, this production has all the memorable musical numbers and -- of course -- the mean, green plant from outer space.

It’s technically impressive, with a revolving set, and the talking, singing plant Audrey 2.

The two-hour show has been modified so it's more family-friendly -- but Audrey 2 still eats people!

Remaining shows for Seymour and the rest of the Summit High cast are Friday and Saturday.