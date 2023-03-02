Skip to Content
Central Oregon
By
Published 6:37 PM

Summit High School presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Students are bringing a creepy but fun show to the stage at Summit High School.

The Summit Performing Arts Department is going all out for the campy, horror musical production of Little Shop of Horrors.

The script provides a chance for all types of talent to shine.

If you've seen the live show before, or the movie, this production has all the memorable musical numbers and -- of course -- the mean, green plant from outer space.

It’s technically impressive, with a revolving set, and the talking, singing plant Audrey 2.

The two-hour show has been modified so it's more family-friendly -- but Audrey 2 still eats people!

Remaining shows for Seymour and the rest of the Summit High cast are Friday and Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Central Oregon
Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content