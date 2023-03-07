Skip to Content
Central Oregon
Your vote can help a Central Oregon dog in the running to be named ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tucker's owner, Kari Jo Starr, describes him as gentle, loving and a friend to everyone he meets.

Out of 56 dogs in the "America's Favorite Pet" contest, he's made it to the top nine. The competition is a fundraiser for the Paws Project. The annual online voting raises money to support the rescue organization.

Owners from all over the country submit photos and questionnaires about what makes their animal special.

After voting in recent weeks, Central Oregon’s Tucker, is a quarterfinalist. He's competing for $5,000 and a feature in Dogster Magazine.     

There's also a category for cats, and Sunny from Baker City, Oregon is a quarterfinalist.

You can VOTE free once a day and, you can make a donation to cast additional votes.

Good luck to Tucker, the dog and Sunny, the cat!

