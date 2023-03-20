Bend coffee shop Spoken Moto has a new location￼

Saturday night, the Spoken Moto Pine Shed was transported two miles to its new home on Northwest 2ND Street. The process took about 4 hours.

Once open, Spoken Moto will continue to partner with local vendors and provide local music. The new location will have an indoor and outdoor stage, with several places to order drinks.

Spoken Moto expects to reopen in the new location sometime in June.

Fun fact: The Pine Shed, Spoken Moto went to such great lengths to move, was previously an old forgotten mechanic's shop until it was refurbished and given new life as a coffee house.