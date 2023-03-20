Skip to Content
Central Oregon
By
Updated
today at 6:04 PM
Published 5:05 PM

Bend coffee shop Spoken Moto has a new location￼

Saturday night, the Spoken Moto Pine Shed was transported two miles to its new home on Northwest 2ND Street. The process took about 4 hours.  

Once open, Spoken Moto will continue to partner with local vendors and provide local music. The new location will have an indoor and outdoor stage, with several places to order drinks.

Spoken Moto expects to reopen in the new location sometime in June.

Fun fact: The Pine Shed, Spoken Moto went to such great lengths to move, was previously an old forgotten mechanic's shop until it was refurbished and given new life as a coffee house.

Article Topic Follows: Central Oregon
Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content