Madras mayor has formed a 10–member committee task force to tackle homelessness

Mayor Mike Lepin of Madras has formed a new 10–member committee task force to deal with the issue of homelessness.

The idea is to connect agencies dealing with the same issues, giving each other access to the resources and getting those resources to those in need.

Essentially, state law stipulates cities cannot enforce laws removing homeless people from public spaces like parks and sidewalks, unless there's shelter space for them.

The new task force, according to the mayor, will look at ways to adhere to the state's regulations. Members of the task force include those who work in law enforcement, treatment services and local shelters.

The Madras task force plans to meet monthly and take up issues like the camping code and adding a shelter.