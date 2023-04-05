5,000 Easter eggs will rain down on the Sisters Rodeo Grounds

On Easter, get ready for a community-wide celebration with a huge egg hunt in Sisters.

Five-thousand Easter eggs will be dropped from the sky at the Sisters Rodeo Grounds.

It's part of the celebration being put on by the Wellhouse Church. The event starts at 8:30 AM with a breakfast of pancakes and sausage. Then, an Easter sermon is followed by Baptisms. At noon, the helicopter is scheduled to make the huge egg drop over the rodeo grounds.

Some of the eggs have tickets inside, which you’ll be able to exchange for prizes.

In case you're wondering about the safety of dropping thousands of eggs with such a big crowd, the helicopter releases the plastic eggs into an empty arena -- then they let the kids rush in!