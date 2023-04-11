The sky in Prineville was a bit brighter Tuesday night, calling into consciousness – Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The sky above Prineville was lit up Tuesday night to call attention to a very important issue. Jeep Girls Connect took part in the ‘Shine a Light on Sexual Assault’ event as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. They took their jeeps to the top of Ochoco Viewpoint, and shined their lights into the night.

The intent was to see those headlights shining down on Prineville to highlight the seriousness of sexual assault in the community, and to show support for survivors. They were joined by First Responders, and even Crook County District Attorney, Kari Hathorn.

One of the biggest partners in this event was Saving Grace, an organization dedicated to preventing domestic violence and sexual assault intervention services.

Saving Grace, hosts a number of awareness events throughout the region during sexual assault awareness month;

Including a Take Back the Night event at COCC’s campus at 6pm on April 27th.