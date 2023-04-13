Skip to Content
Central Oregon
By
today at 7:34 PM
Published 6:35 PM

Camp Fire, a mobile camp, is bringing educational opportunities to kids in Central Oregon

Camp Fire, a non-profit organization, rolled into Amity Creek Magnet School in Bend this week.

Camp Fire creates safe spaces where young people can have fun and be themselves through a variety of youth experiences and programs connecting young people to the outdoors, to others, and to themselves, having equitable opportunities for: Self-Discovery, Community Connection and Engagement with Nature.

The program operates during in, and out of, school sessions. The non-profit moves around to different schools and locations.

No matter if you’re seven to seventeen years old, the program guides kids and teens to boost their confidence and unlock their potential so they can thrive—where they are now. To find out if the mobile camp is headed to your child's school, check out the calendar on the Camp Fire website.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

