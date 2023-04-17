Deschutes County Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the Thornburgh Resort Fish & Wildlife Mitigation Plan￼

Monday was a big day for the developer of the Thornburgh Resort. The Board of County Commissioners voted two-one, approving the Thornburgh Resort and Fish & Wild Life Mitigation Plan which was first introduced back in 2005 with portions of the plan being approved in 2008.

Many of the issues surrounding the project are with water usage and how much water will be used to maintain the resort and is it being disbursed in the most eco-friendly way.

Opponents of the plan include the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation and Phil Chang who is on the Deschutes County Board of County Commissioners.

The “yes” vote Monday approved the Thornburgh developers, replacing the 2008 Fish Wildlife Mitigation Plan with an updated one, which will address issues brought up over water usage.