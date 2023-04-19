RendezVan returns to snowy Mt. Bachelor this week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- RendezVan is the celebration of Mt. Bachelor’s amazing community of RVers, campers, and van-lifers who make the annual pilgrimage to the resort in the springtime to enjoy soft spring laps and sunshine.

Families, skiers, riders, and all travelers are welcome — even the dogs are invited!

Not interested in camping out? All are welcome to join for the day to partake in any of the events. The festival center, including all the music, vendors, activities, and fun competitions are open and free to anyone who would like to join in on the festivities.

While the festival basecamp is packed with activities and fun — the mountain has just as much action going on! Not only will the mountain be open for skiing and riding, but RendezVan will offer various on-mountain events throughout the five days.

RendezVan is happening through Sunday.

Fees and prices for the event are HERE.