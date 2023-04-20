Skip to Content
Central Oregon
Heart of Oregon Corps represented Global Youth Service Day in Redmond￼

Volunteers worked to reduce the risk of wildfire in Redmond neighborhoods today. Heart of Oregon (HOC) organized a day of service for local youth.

This is the 10th year HOC has held this type of volunteer event on what is Global Youth Day.

For today's project they partnered with the city of Redmond. They removed brush in the Dry Canyon area close to American Legion Park and near Redmond's Waste Water Division.

About a hundred people joined the effort for several hours on Thursday, with a goal of protecting the area from wildfires. During the Global Youth Service event, they were able to clear over a quarter mile worth of debris like twigs and branches.

The great thing is some of what they learned is likely to help them in the future, and that's at the core of the Heart of Oregon mission. Year-round, among other areas, they teach teens and young adults about conservation and construction.

Tracee Tuesday

