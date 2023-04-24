Skip to Content
Central Oregon
By
Published 12:18 AM

Another solar explosion brings beautiful, rare aurora views southward across the High Desert

Aurora Prineville Lindy Sharp 4-23-1
Lindy Sharp
A spectacular aurora sky show was photographed in Prineville Sunday night
Aurora Prineville Lindy Sharp 4-23-2
Lindy Sharp
It might take a long camera exposure to see the southern show of the North Lights this brightly, but many photographers found it worth doing Sunday night, as in this Prineville view
Aurora Bend Ben Erard 4-23
Ben Erard
Mountain View High School sophomore Ben Erard captured this view in Bend of the northern lights display Sunday night
Aurora Travis Albrecht 4-23
Travis Albrecht
The aurora was a bit harder to see in brighter-lit areas, but it was there
Aurora Pilot Butte meteor Gary Calicott 4-23
Gary Calicott
'Northern Lights over Pilot Butte, with a meteor thrown in for fun,' says Gary Calicott

A "coronal mass ejection" that exploded from the Sun hit Earth's magnetic field earlier than expected on Sunday, sparking a severe G4-class geomagnetic storm -- and a dazzling view of colorful auroras visible over a wide area of the globe, much farther south than typically seen -- including the High Desert.

The Central Oregon sky show came exactly a month after another such rare display of auroras brought us numerous spectacular photos at NewsChannel 21.

Spaceweather.com said that this time, the auroras included sightings of the northern lights as far south as France, and so bright they could be seen in brightly lit major cities such as Berlin. Bright red auroras also were being reported from China.

Enjoy - and please share yours with us from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM !

Article Topic Follows: Central Oregon

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content