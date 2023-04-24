Another solar explosion brings beautiful, rare aurora views southward across the High Desert

A "coronal mass ejection" that exploded from the Sun hit Earth's magnetic field earlier than expected on Sunday, sparking a severe G4-class geomagnetic storm -- and a dazzling view of colorful auroras visible over a wide area of the globe, much farther south than typically seen -- including the High Desert.

The Central Oregon sky show came exactly a month after another such rare display of auroras brought us numerous spectacular photos at NewsChannel 21.

Spaceweather.com said that this time, the auroras included sightings of the northern lights as far south as France, and so bright they could be seen in brightly lit major cities such as Berlin. Bright red auroras also were being reported from China.

