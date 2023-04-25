With Mother’s Day approaching, KTVZ highlights coin business owned by mother-daughter duo

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mountain High Coins & Jewelry in Bend is run by Colleen McGrew and Carolyn Graham, who are mother and daughter. They’ve been in business since the 1990s and it's always been run by the family.

It started with the father’s passion for currency and a son-in-law's expertise in sports coins. It’s grown to become a go-to place for appraising coins, jewelry and precious metals. They credit the family bond for the longevity of the business.

Colleen and Carolyn also said they make an extra effort to establish relationships with their customers based on caring. From operating their business out of their home in Sisters decades ago to their permanent shop on Third Street in Bend, Mountain High Coins has proved that families can create successful businesses, together.