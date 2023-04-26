The new Chancellor and Dean at OSU Cascades already has a familiar presence on campus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The new Chancellor and Dean at OSU Cascades was on campus Wednesday, talking about his priorities. Sherman Bloomer is transitioning from his role as the Vice President of Budget and Resource Planning to become the head of the Bend campus.

Bloomer, sometimes called ‘Sherm,’ has a long history with OSU, and was formerly the head of the College of Science for over a decade. The new Dean feels his experience in the academic and administrative areas of OSU makes him a good fit.

Bloomer said he’s glad to be a part of the OSU-Cascades leadership team as Dean during a time of growth. Not only is the campus expanding and growing, but enrollment is rising, post-pandemic. His current focus is maintaining the OSU Cascades “small-university learning experience” vibe, while giving students access to the many resources of Oregon State University.