The family of a boy who fell 40 feet while rock climbing wants to say ‘thank you’ to first responders

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, we heard from the first responders credited with heroic actions when an 11-year old Redmond boy fell 40 feet at Smith Rock State Park.

Last week, Cohen Schaumann fell while climbing with his grandfather. Off-duty first responders who happened to be at Smith Rock began treating Cohen within minutes.

We reached out to the family and let them know we had located an Oregon State Police trooper and a paramedic who were part of the effort. Cohen's dad sent a message which said in part: "… the responders are the only reason I'm able to hear my son's voice, see his smile and hold his hand. Cohen wanted to say thank you for saving his life…"

Cohen's family hopes to one day meet the first responders in person. He's being treated at Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland. Cohen has several injuries but is expected to recover.

As of this story, a fundraiser for medical expenses passed $50,000.