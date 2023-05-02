Gin is being paired with Central Oregon’s flora and fauna and you’re invited￼

With the ongoing construction at the Redmond Library, many of the programs normally hosted there are finding new venues and adapting.

The Deschutes Public Library has a free program called “Know Flora & Fauna” which invites people to learn about the plants and animals in our area. The new twist, it’s going to be taking place in a gin distillery.

Wednesday evening, Gompers Distillery in Redmond is pairing gin with general knowledge. Beginning at 4PM, you’re invited to learn about the flowers and herbs here in Central Oregon, and, the local lavender and juniper berries used in Gompers Gin.