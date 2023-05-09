A nonprofit is helping families secure their first home

Volunteers and employees of Hayden Homes raised the walls on a new home on Tuesday morning. This was part of First Story, a nonprofit helping families get their first homes. The program is part of an effort to address affordable housing in Central Oregon.

Under the First Story project, many organizations came together to collaborate, including a $45,000 donation from Subaru of Bend. This home is going to the Adam-Ritchie family with a zero-down, zero-interest, 30-year home loan. They qualified for the home after completing First Story’s home ownership education program.

Parr Lumber also took part in the ceremony, serving lunch for everyone. After the walls were lifted into place, everyone wrote messages and well-wishes inside of the walls. The Adam-Ritchie family should be able to move into their new home by August.