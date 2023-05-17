Bend Fire and Rescue takes part in training to test response time to emergencies

Wednesday morning, Bend firefighters were scaling the rocks inside Bend's Sawyer Park. Crews from every fire station took turns practicing repelling down a small cliff facing the Deschutes River. They were also simulating the rescue of a victim stuck on a ledge.

While you normally think of “Search and Rescue” as being the ones to conduct rescues like this, the fire department is usually first on the scene for accidents inside city limits. Each fire engine carries equipment for rescue missions. The Bend Fire Department practice drills at least three to four times a year. The exercises are crucial to Bend Fire and Rescue as it tests how quickly and accurately firefighters and paramedics respond to emergencies.