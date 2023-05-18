Habitant for Humanity scores a huge donation for their big-hearted work in the community

Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver was awarded a surprise $25,000 donation Thursday.

Every year, First Interstate Bank gifts 40 partnering nonprofits a surprise donation of $25,000 in support of their work.

Recipients are nominated by local bank employees. This year, Habitat for Humanity of La Pine-Sunriver was selected from over 500 submissions because it aligns with the bank's philanthropic goals. The money will be used for future builds and to help the families.

Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver has built 39 affordable homes for families in southern Deschutes County and has done repairs on 75 homes.

In 2022, First Interstate and the First Interstate Bank System Foundation donated more than $9.1 million to its communities.