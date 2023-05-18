Skip to Content
Central Oregon
By
today at 5:39 PM
Published 5:38 PM

Habitant for Humanity scores a huge donation for their big-hearted work in the community

Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver was awarded a surprise $25,000 donation Thursday. 

Every year, First Interstate Bank gifts 40 partnering nonprofits a surprise donation of $25,000 in support of their work.

Recipients are nominated by local bank employees. This year, Habitat for Humanity of La Pine-Sunriver was selected from over 500 submissions because it aligns with the bank's philanthropic goals. The money will be used for future builds and to help the families.

Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver has built 39 affordable homes for families in southern Deschutes County and has done repairs on 75 homes.

In 2022, First Interstate and the First Interstate Bank System Foundation donated more than $9.1 million to its communities. 

Article Topic Follows: Central Oregon

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content