Skip to Content
Central Oregon
By
Published 10:45 PM

Locavore’s program WWOLF assists local farms

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) - If you’ve ever been curious about how life on a farm works, or just want to lend a hand, there’s a program in Central Oregon worth checking out.

Locavore has started a program they’re calling WWOLF also known as Willing Workers on Local Farms. The programs connect farms with a need for some extra hands with volunteers for 3 or four hours.

Thursday, about 15 people helped out at DD Ranch near Smith Rock, preparing a new pumpkin patch. It’s a way to learn about where your food comes from, or support local agriculture.

The WWOLF program finds opportunities for those who want to help, so no prior farming experience is needed, though some knowledge is appreciated. The program also provides a lunch for volunteers.

The next event will be held at DD Ranch on June 11th at 9A – 1P.

You can volunteer by visiting HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Central Oregon

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content