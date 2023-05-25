Locavore’s program WWOLF assists local farms

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) - If you’ve ever been curious about how life on a farm works, or just want to lend a hand, there’s a program in Central Oregon worth checking out.

Locavore has started a program they’re calling WWOLF also known as Willing Workers on Local Farms. The programs connect farms with a need for some extra hands with volunteers for 3 or four hours.

Thursday, about 15 people helped out at DD Ranch near Smith Rock, preparing a new pumpkin patch. It’s a way to learn about where your food comes from, or support local agriculture.

The WWOLF program finds opportunities for those who want to help, so no prior farming experience is needed, though some knowledge is appreciated. The program also provides a lunch for volunteers.

The next event will be held at DD Ranch on June 11th at 9A – 1P.

You can volunteer by visiting HERE.