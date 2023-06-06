Gathering at COCC tackles tough issue: How to make more workforce housing happen in region

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – About 75 people from more than four-dozen organizations gathered at COCC Tuesday for a “Workforce Housing Solution Summit,” discussing ways to address the need for more workforce housing in the area.

This year’s Leadership Bend cohort created the six-hour gathering, partnering with the Bend Chamber and the Missing Middle Housing Fund of Oregon. Businesses and groups involved ranged from developers Brooks Resources and William Smith Properties to the cities of Bend and Redmond, Habitat for Humanity and more. Other sponsors include Skanska, Hayden Homes and COCC.

According to Jenn Kovitz, COCC's public information officer, the goal is “solutions that reduce the time and cost of workforce housing production,” from materials, design and assembly to workforce, labor and financing.

NewsChannel 21’s Bola Gbadebo was on hand to check on the discussions and possible solutions being discussed. Her report is coming up at Five.