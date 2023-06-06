Skip to Content
Central Oregon

Gathering at COCC tackles tough issue: How to make more workforce housing happen in region

Submitted photo
By
Published 12:50 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – About 75 people from more than four-dozen organizations gathered at COCC Tuesday for a “Workforce Housing Solution Summit,” discussing ways to address the need for more workforce housing in the area.

This year’s Leadership Bend cohort created the six-hour gathering, partnering with the Bend Chamber and the Missing Middle Housing Fund of Oregon. Businesses and groups involved ranged from developers Brooks Resources and William Smith Properties to the cities of Bend and Redmond, Habitat for Humanity and more. Other sponsors include Skanska, Hayden Homes and COCC.

According to Jenn Kovitz, COCC's public information officer, the goal is “solutions that reduce the time and cost of workforce housing production,” from materials, design and assembly to workforce, labor and financing.

NewsChannel 21’s Bola Gbadebo was on hand to check on the discussions and possible solutions being discussed. Her report is coming up at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Central Oregon

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content