OPRD seeks public comments on adding new Smith Rock State Park master plan to state list

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has proposed adding the newly adopted Smith Rock Master Plan to the Oregon Administrative Rules that cover state park master plans (OAR 736-018-0045).

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission approved the Smith Rock Master Plan at its meeting June 14. Adding the updated master plan to the list of state park master plans in administrative rules is the last step in the process.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting public comments through Friday, August 4 on the proposal to add Smith Rock’s adopted master plan into rule, which will guide recreation use and resource management for the next 20 years.

Full text of the approved master plan is available online.

The plan details current natural and cultural resource conditions, outdoor recreation trends and how to balance recreation and resource protection. It sets priorities for the next two decades, such as adding or improving parking, congestion, trails and interpretive opportunities.

Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. August 4 and can be made online, in writing or via email.

• Online: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx

• In writing: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn.: Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301

• Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov.

After reviewing public comments, agency staff plan to present a final amended rule for consideration by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission at its September 2023 business meeting.

The full text of the amendment to Oregon Administrative Rule 736-018-0045 is available online at https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx.

Smith Rock is considered one of the seven wonders of Oregon, and its popularity has skyrocketed among local, national and international visitors.

Located in the High Desert north of Bend near Terrebonne, the formation is a premier rock-climbing destination. Visitors of various climbing skill levels can explore more than 1,500 bolted routes. The park also has many miles of trails for mountain biking, hiking and admiring the views.