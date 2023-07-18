Skip to Content
Tool to identify new and reoccurring prostate cancer now available in Central Oregon

July 18, 2023
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A tool now available in Central Oregon called PSMA PET/CT, also known as prostate-specific membrane antigen PET/CT, can saves you the time and expense of traveling to cities like Portland, Seattle or San Francisco to identify or track the spread of new or reoccurring prostate cancer.

Central Oregon Radiology Associates, in partnership with St. Charles Health System, has been using the tool since June 1, already serving about 36 patients in Central Oregon.

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

