US Postal Service ‘delivering careers’ with job fairs around state, including four in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday, July 27, 37 Postal Service locations throughout Oregon are participating in a tri-state “Delivering Careers” job fair event to hire energetic new employees. The need is especially urgent for mail carriers, clerks, and mail handlers.

The latest multi-state hiring push can be found at locations in Idaho, Montana and Oregon -- including Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras -- and is part of the Postal Service’s search to hire hundreds of new employees in each of the three states.

A Postal Service job offers good pay, stability, lifelong benefits and career advancement opportunities for anyone interested in a new job.

Anyone who needs a full or part-time job, a new career path, or is looking for a first-time job, please make plans to visit the any of the upcoming job fairs on July 27 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Portland Post Office Locations Other Post Office Locations Creston Post Office

5010 SE Foster Rd.

Portland, OR 97206 River District Detached Carrier Unit

2017 NW Vaughn St.

Portland, OR 97209 East Portland Post Office

1020 SE 7th Ave.

Portland, OR 97214 Rose City Post Office

2425 NE 50th Ave.

Portland, OR 97213 Holladay Park Post Office

815 NE Schuyler St.

Portland, OR 97212 Sellwood Detached Carrier Unit

8816 SE 17th Ave.

Portland, OR 97202 Kenton Post Office

2130 N Kilpatrick St.

Portland, OR 97217 St. Johns Post Office

8420 N Ivanhoe St.

Portland, OR 97203 Lents Detached Carrier Unit

8100 SE Crystal Springs Blvd.

Portland, OR 97236 Southwest Portland Post Office

2300 SW 6th Ave.

Portland, OR 97201 Multnomah Post Office

7805 SW 40th Ave.

Portland, OR 97219 Tigard Post Office

12210 SW Main St.

Portland, OR 97223 Oak Grove Post Office

3860 SE Naef Rd.

Portland, OR 97267 Waterfront Post Office

101 SW Madison St.

Portland, OR 97204 Parkrose Post Office

4048 NE 122nd Ave.

Portland, OR 97230 West Slope Post Office

3225 SW 87th Ave.

Portland, OR 97225 Piedmont Post Office

630 NE Killingsworth St.

Portland, OR 97212 Baker City Post Office

1550 Dewey Ave.

Baker City, OR 97814 Molalla Post Office

215 Robbins St.

Molalla, OR 97038 Bend Post Office

2300 NE 4th St.

Bend, OR 97701 Oregon City Post Office

19300 S Molalla Ave.

Oregon City, OR 97045 Boring Post Office

28515 SE Highway 212

Boring, OR 97009 Pendleton Post Office

104 SW Dorion Av.

Pendleton, OR 97801 Canby Post Office

615 NW 2nd Ave.

Canby, OR 97013 Prineville Post Office

155 NE Court St.

Prineville, OR 97754 Clackamas Post Office

9009 SE Adams St.

Clackamas, OR 97015 Redmond Post Office

618 NW Hemlock Ave.

Redmond, OR 97756 Florence Post Office

770 Maple St.

Florence, OR 97439 Roseburg Post Office

519 SE Kane St.

Roseburg, OR 97470 Gresham Post Office

103 W Powell Blvd.

Gresham, OR 97030 Silverton Post Office

551 N. Water St.

Silverton, OR 97381 Lake Grove Post Office

15875 Boones Ferry Rd.

Lake Grove, OR 97035 Tualatin Post Office

19190 SW 90th Ave.

Tualatin, OR 97062 Lake Oswego Post Office

501 4th St.

Lake Oswego, OR 97034 Wilsonville Post Office

29333 SW Town Center Loop E

Wilsonville, OR 97070 Madras Post Office

73 SE 6th St.

Madras, OR 97741

No appointment is necessary. All job fairs are open to anyone interested in a Postal career. And our employees can also help locate jobs across the state for potential applicants as needed.

Postal Service human resources employees will be available to help job fair attendees with benefits, qualifications, and application questions. Laptops will be available on the day of the event for immediate application submission.

Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new personnel by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers stability, competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.

Starting pay varies depending on the job. But starting pay for carriers ranges between $19 and $20 per hour paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Although in some instances, interested candidates can also be 16 with a high school diploma.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. Refer to the job announcement for full details, duties, responsibilities, job requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

If someone can’t make it to the job fair, or for additional information regarding available positions in all areas, applicants can go to our website at www.usps.com/careers. Jobs are uploaded every other Tuesday until filled. Potential applicants can also visit any Post Office location for more information.

Stabilizing our workforce to ensure we consistently service nearly 165 million addresses across the country is one part of the Postal Service’s 10-year Delivering for America plan to achieve financial stability and service excellence.

###

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America’s most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.