Central Oregon

US Postal Service ‘delivering careers’ with job fairs around state, including four in Central Oregon

US Postal Service
Published 5:36 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday, July 27, 37 Postal Service locations throughout Oregon are participating in a tri-state “Delivering Careers” job fair event to hire energetic new employees. The need is especially urgent for mail carriers, clerks, and mail handlers.

The latest multi-state hiring push can be found at locations in Idaho, Montana and Oregon -- including Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras -- and is part of the Postal Service’s search to hire hundreds of new employees in each of the three states.

A Postal Service job offers good pay, stability, lifelong benefits and career advancement opportunities for anyone interested in a new job.

Anyone who needs a full or part-time job, a new career path, or is looking for a first-time job, please make plans to visit the any of the upcoming job fairs on July 27 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Portland Post Office Locations
Other Post Office Locations
Creston Post Office
5010 SE Foster Rd.
Portland, OR 97206		River District Detached Carrier Unit
2017 NW Vaughn St.
Portland, OR 97209
East Portland Post Office
1020 SE 7th Ave.
Portland, OR 97214		Rose City Post Office
2425 NE 50th Ave.
Portland, OR 97213
Holladay Park Post Office
815 NE Schuyler St.
Portland, OR 97212		Sellwood Detached Carrier Unit
8816 SE 17th Ave.
Portland, OR 97202
Kenton Post Office
2130 N Kilpatrick St.
Portland, OR 97217		St. Johns Post Office
8420 N Ivanhoe St.
Portland, OR 97203
Lents Detached Carrier Unit
8100 SE Crystal Springs Blvd.
Portland, OR 97236		Southwest Portland Post Office
2300 SW 6th Ave.
Portland, OR 97201
Multnomah Post Office
7805 SW 40th Ave.
Portland, OR 97219		Tigard Post Office
12210 SW Main St.
Portland, OR 97223
Oak Grove Post Office
3860 SE Naef Rd.
Portland, OR 97267		Waterfront Post Office
101 SW Madison St.
Portland, OR 97204
Parkrose Post Office
4048 NE 122nd Ave.
Portland, OR 97230		West Slope Post Office
3225 SW 87th Ave.
Portland, OR 97225
Piedmont Post Office
630 NE Killingsworth St.
Portland, OR 97212		 
Baker City Post Office
1550 Dewey Ave.
Baker City, OR 97814		Molalla Post Office
215 Robbins St.
Molalla, OR 97038
Bend Post Office
2300 NE 4th St.
Bend, OR 97701		Oregon City Post Office
19300 S Molalla Ave.
Oregon City, OR 97045
Boring Post Office
28515 SE Highway 212
Boring, OR 97009		Pendleton Post Office
104 SW Dorion Av.
Pendleton, OR 97801
Canby Post Office
615 NW 2nd Ave.
Canby, OR 97013		Prineville Post Office
155 NE Court St.
Prineville, OR 97754
Clackamas Post Office
9009 SE Adams St. 
Clackamas, OR 97015		Redmond Post Office
618 NW Hemlock Ave.
Redmond, OR 97756
Florence Post Office
770 Maple St.
Florence, OR 97439		Roseburg Post Office
519 SE Kane St.
Roseburg, OR 97470
Gresham Post Office
103 W Powell Blvd.
Gresham, OR 97030		Silverton Post Office
551 N. Water St.
Silverton, OR 97381
Lake Grove Post Office
15875 Boones Ferry Rd.
Lake Grove, OR 97035		Tualatin Post Office
19190 SW 90th Ave.
Tualatin, OR 97062
Lake Oswego Post Office
501 4th St.
Lake Oswego, OR 97034		Wilsonville Post Office
29333 SW Town Center Loop E
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Madras Post Office
73 SE 6th St.
Madras, OR 97741		 

No appointment is necessary. All job fairs are open to anyone interested in a Postal career. And our employees can also help locate jobs across the state for potential applicants as needed.

Postal Service human resources employees will be available to help job fair attendees with benefits, qualifications, and application questions. Laptops will be available on the day of the event for immediate application submission.

Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new personnel by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers stability, competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.
Starting pay varies depending on the job. But starting pay for carriers ranges between $19 and $20 per hour paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers.  

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Although in some instances, interested candidates can also be 16 with a high school diploma.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. Refer to the job announcement for full details, duties, responsibilities, job requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

If someone can’t make it to the job fair, or for additional information regarding available positions in all areas, applicants can go to our website at www.usps.com/careers. Jobs are uploaded every other Tuesday until filled. Potential applicants can also visit any Post Office location for more information.

Stabilizing our workforce to ensure we consistently service nearly 165 million addresses across the country is one part of the Postal Service’s 10-year Delivering for America plan to achieve financial stability and service excellence.

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America’s most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

