US Postal Service ‘delivering careers’ with job fairs around state, including four in Central Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday, July 27, 37 Postal Service locations throughout Oregon are participating in a tri-state “Delivering Careers” job fair event to hire energetic new employees. The need is especially urgent for mail carriers, clerks, and mail handlers.
The latest multi-state hiring push can be found at locations in Idaho, Montana and Oregon -- including Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras -- and is part of the Postal Service’s search to hire hundreds of new employees in each of the three states.
A Postal Service job offers good pay, stability, lifelong benefits and career advancement opportunities for anyone interested in a new job.
Anyone who needs a full or part-time job, a new career path, or is looking for a first-time job, please make plans to visit the any of the upcoming job fairs on July 27 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
|Portland Post Office Locations
|Other Post Office Locations
|Creston Post Office
5010 SE Foster Rd.
Portland, OR 97206
|River District Detached Carrier Unit
2017 NW Vaughn St.
Portland, OR 97209
|East Portland Post Office
1020 SE 7th Ave.
Portland, OR 97214
|Rose City Post Office
2425 NE 50th Ave.
Portland, OR 97213
|Holladay Park Post Office
815 NE Schuyler St.
Portland, OR 97212
|Sellwood Detached Carrier Unit
8816 SE 17th Ave.
Portland, OR 97202
|Kenton Post Office
2130 N Kilpatrick St.
Portland, OR 97217
|St. Johns Post Office
8420 N Ivanhoe St.
Portland, OR 97203
|Lents Detached Carrier Unit
8100 SE Crystal Springs Blvd.
Portland, OR 97236
|Southwest Portland Post Office
2300 SW 6th Ave.
Portland, OR 97201
|Multnomah Post Office
7805 SW 40th Ave.
Portland, OR 97219
|Tigard Post Office
12210 SW Main St.
Portland, OR 97223
|Oak Grove Post Office
3860 SE Naef Rd.
Portland, OR 97267
|Waterfront Post Office
101 SW Madison St.
Portland, OR 97204
|Parkrose Post Office
4048 NE 122nd Ave.
Portland, OR 97230
|West Slope Post Office
3225 SW 87th Ave.
Portland, OR 97225
|Piedmont Post Office
630 NE Killingsworth St.
Portland, OR 97212
|Baker City Post Office
1550 Dewey Ave.
Baker City, OR 97814
|Molalla Post Office
215 Robbins St.
Molalla, OR 97038
|Bend Post Office
2300 NE 4th St.
Bend, OR 97701
|Oregon City Post Office
19300 S Molalla Ave.
Oregon City, OR 97045
|Boring Post Office
28515 SE Highway 212
Boring, OR 97009
|Pendleton Post Office
104 SW Dorion Av.
Pendleton, OR 97801
|Canby Post Office
615 NW 2nd Ave.
Canby, OR 97013
|Prineville Post Office
155 NE Court St.
Prineville, OR 97754
|Clackamas Post Office
9009 SE Adams St.
Clackamas, OR 97015
|Redmond Post Office
618 NW Hemlock Ave.
Redmond, OR 97756
|Florence Post Office
770 Maple St.
Florence, OR 97439
|Roseburg Post Office
519 SE Kane St.
Roseburg, OR 97470
|Gresham Post Office
103 W Powell Blvd.
Gresham, OR 97030
|Silverton Post Office
551 N. Water St.
Silverton, OR 97381
|Lake Grove Post Office
15875 Boones Ferry Rd.
Lake Grove, OR 97035
|Tualatin Post Office
19190 SW 90th Ave.
Tualatin, OR 97062
|Lake Oswego Post Office
501 4th St.
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
|Wilsonville Post Office
29333 SW Town Center Loop E
Wilsonville, OR 97070
|Madras Post Office
73 SE 6th St.
Madras, OR 97741
No appointment is necessary. All job fairs are open to anyone interested in a Postal career. And our employees can also help locate jobs across the state for potential applicants as needed.
Postal Service human resources employees will be available to help job fair attendees with benefits, qualifications, and application questions. Laptops will be available on the day of the event for immediate application submission.
Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new personnel by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers stability, competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.
Starting pay varies depending on the job. But starting pay for carriers ranges between $19 and $20 per hour paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Although in some instances, interested candidates can also be 16 with a high school diploma.
Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. Refer to the job announcement for full details, duties, responsibilities, job requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.
If someone can’t make it to the job fair, or for additional information regarding available positions in all areas, applicants can go to our website at www.usps.com/careers. Jobs are uploaded every other Tuesday until filled. Potential applicants can also visit any Post Office location for more information.
Stabilizing our workforce to ensure we consistently service nearly 165 million addresses across the country is one part of the Postal Service’s 10-year Delivering for America plan to achieve financial stability and service excellence.
The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America’s most valued and trusted brands.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.