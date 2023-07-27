NeighborImpact offering state-funded grants to expand child care in Central Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — In an effort to address the child care crisis in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact is supporting the expansion of child care services by providing funding and educational opportunities to child care providers and persons wanting to become child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Funding for the program comes from an $8.2 million grant from the State of Oregon.

Grants for child care providers, which include financial and programmatic support, are available to center-based and home-based providers, and to persons wanting to start a child care business. Award amounts range from $5,000 to $300,000, depending on the type of care provided, the number of children served and successful startup of a child care program.

The Child Care Expansion Project has awards available for child care center providers and family child care providers at varying stages of their business. The intent is to help providers address their most pressing needs and learn how to get started in the industry.

Funding opportunities include an educational component and direct business coaching, provided through a partnership with NeighborImpact Child Care Resources and the Small Business Development Center at Central Oregon Community College.

Programs focus on best business practices to achieve and maintain financial success and strategy for creating child care businesses that encompass quality early childhood education.

The program for family child care providers is ongoing; the next session starts in September 2023 and is offered in English and Spanish. The program for persons who will open a child care center or who will expand their current child care center starts in September 2023.

Persons interested in this opportunity must have experience and/or education in Early Childhood Education and in management roles related to this field. This is the second session of this program; it starts in September 2023 and funding is limited. Consideration for funding includes regional need and prior awarded grants. Funding also prioritizes programs who will serve the most pressing need in our community- infants and toddlers.

The lack of child care services in the Central Oregon region has affected many community members and working families. A way in which the community can support this initiative and help address the need is by sharing this information with persons who are interested in opening, or who currently have, a child care business. One of the biggest hurdles to opening or expanding programs is the lack of available commercial and residential space.

For persons who know of facilities that may be available to child care providers, please contact Hannah Kuehl at ccep@neighborimpact.org.

A job opportunity is available for persons who want to support these exciting programs. For more information about this position, requirements for eligibility and how to apply, please visit Child Care Resources Quality Improvement Educator - NeighborImpact.

For more information about this initiative and specific opportunities visit www.neighborimpact.org/child-care-expansion-project/ or email ccep@neighborimpact.org

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.