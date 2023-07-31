Skip to Content
Historic Bend church undergoing special renovation by the same family that built it over a century ago

Published 6:28 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Renovations have begun on the inner chamber of the Historic St. Francis of Assisi Church in downtown Bend.

The chance discovery of a stone behind the sanctuary led church leaders to the descendants of the family responsible for building the church over a century ago.

"The church has been here for the last 103 years," Father Jose Thomas Mudakodiyil said. "We want to make sure that this historical landmark here in Bend stays for another hundred or more."

