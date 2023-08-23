Skip to Content
Seven fire pits found dug along the Elk Lake shoreline; Forest Service notes fires only allowed in campgrounds

Forest Service rangers clean up fire pits dug along shore of Elk Lake
Deschutes National Forest
By
New
Published 9:15 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes National Forest field rangers found seven fire pits dug into the shoreline of Elk Lake on Tuesday, along with evidence of recent fires.

Forest Service officials reminded Wednesday that campfires are currently not allowed except for within designated, developed campgrounds. The list is available here.

“Even when fires are allowed, please don’t dig fire pits along the lake shore, as it can permanently compact and damage soil,” officials said in a Facebook posting.

