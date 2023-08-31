Oregon DEQ issues new air quality advisory for Bend, Redmond and Sisters areas until midday Friday

Says 'localized smoke impacts will extend into the weekend'; also in place in Portland area, elsewhere

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Thursday for the Portland area and parts of Central and Southern Oregon due to continued smoke from fires in Oregon and Northern California.

The agencies issued an air quality advisory for the following areas:

Multnomah County and Clark County in Washington due to smoke from the Camp Creek Fire through midday Friday.

Northern Deschutes (Bend, Redmond and Sisters areas), central Douglas and southern Josephine counties due to widespread smoke from fires in Oregon until midday Friday. Localized smoke impacts will extend into the weekend.

DEQ said it also expects intermittent smoke in Coos, southern Curry and northern Josephine counties Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.

If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

Additional resources: