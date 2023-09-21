Besides new Skyliner Express lift, Mt. Bachelor lays out what else is new on the mountain for the upcoming ’23-24 season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor, which considers itself "the Pacific Northwest’s premier ski resort," said Thursday it's set to see a number of improvements for the '23/24 winter season, which is scheduled to begin on November 24 (weather/snow permitting, of course).

"From a new chairlift to fresh events and programming, significant investment continues to enhance and elevate the skiing and riding experience across the resort," Mt. Bachelor said in the announcement, which continues in full below:

“I am incredibly proud of the work the Mt. Bachelor team has put in this summer to build new programs and experiences that will support our community, our employees and enhance the experience of Mt. Bachelor’s dedicated skiers and riders,” said John Merriman, Mt. Bachelor’s new President and General Manager, who took over the leadership role at the resort in May of this year.

“As we gear up for the 23/24 winter season kickoff on November 24, we are excited that these updates and additions will help us expand opportunities for unforgettable experiences across the resort.”

LIFT UPGRADES

Mt. Bachelor will be debuting a brand-new Skyliner Express chairlift this December – its’ first 6-pack, high-speed, detachable chairlift. This updated lift is an investment in the future of Mt. Bachelor, increasing uphill capacity and reliability during impactful weather events. Top and bottom terminals will be realigned in order to improve the loading and unloading experience.

The Northwest Express lift had its electric motor rebuilt this summer and will be back in full service for the season. The Outback Express lift’s electric motor has also been replaced. Both the Northwest and Little Pine lifts also had both of their haul ropes replaced over the summer season.

NEW ADULT PROGRESSION CLINICS

Designed for skiers and snowboarders aged 18+ that are proficient in all-mountain riding, ‘Winter Outplay Sessions’ are brand new, three-week clinics that take a progression-focused approach to building on downhill skills. One session consists of three consecutive Friday afternoons of expert coaching on new terrain with a group of similar-level shredders.

New ‘Women's Progression Sessions’ will also be launched to offer a multi-day training experience specifically for women of all ability levels to focus on skill building in a safe and supportive environment. Led by female instructors, these sessions will span two days and includes professional coaching and a mini competition.

INCREASING OUR COMMITMENT TO PLAY FOREVER

Starting in January 2024, Mt. Bachelor will offer discounted $99 lift tickets every Thursday, with $5 from every ticket purchase going directly to a different local non-profit as a part of Mt. Bachelor’s Play Forever initiative. These discounted lift tickets are available for advanced purchase at MtBachelor.com or in-person at the resort’s ticket kiosks (if not available in person, we should note that here).

Between in-kind and monetary donations, over $600,000 was contributed to local non-profit organizations throughout the 22/23 season, focusing on the environment, local community relief, and inclusion in outdoor sports. For 23/24, Mt. Bachelor is dedicated to keeping waste out of the landfill and will be implementing staffed waste sorting stations at our restaurants to help improve these recycling efforts. Through the Play Forever initiative, Mt. Bachelor will also be expanding on partnerships with local non-profits like Vamonos Outside, The Environmental Center, Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, among others .

PASSHOLDER PERKS

Kicking into gear over the summer at Deschutes Brewery, Mt. Bachelor Pass Holders have been invited to monthly private passholder-only events on select dates throughout the '23/24 season. Passholders can network, mingle with the Mt. Bachelor leadership team, get passholder-only swag, free beer, and more. Details to come in November for the 23/24 winter season Passholder Parties.

New this year, Outplay 365 and Mt. Bachelor Passholders will get exclusive access to ‘Early Ups’ on the mountain’s Red Chair. These ‘Early Ups’ events, to be offered on select Saturdays throughout the season, will give Mt. Bachelor Passholders an extra hour of skiing before the Red Chair opens to the public. Dates will be announced to all Season Passholders via email.

EXPANDED AIR SERVICE

Visiting Bend, OR and Mt. Bachelor has never been easier with several new direct flights into Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM), located just 20 minutes from town and less than an hour from the mountain. With 11 direct flights from key skier markets like Seattle, San Francisco and Salt Lake City, and new direct flights from Portland and Las Vegas, travel into Bend is much more accessible for skiers and riders this season. Learn more about these direct flight options at flyrdm.com.

